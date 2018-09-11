Iran-Russia cultural ties developing

Growing cultural relations between Iran and Russia can help boost ties between the two countries in other fields, said the director of Saint Petersburg's Hermitage Museum in Russia.

Growing cultural relations between Iran and Russia can help boost ties between the two countries in other fields, said the director of Saint Petersburg's Hermitage Museum in Russia.

According to IRNA, Mikhail Piotrovsky further said at the closing ceremony of Iran's Cultural Week in Russia that introducing the rich Iranian culture increases the interest among foreigners in the attractions of the nation.

He referred to the musical performances during the cultural week and described traditional Persian music as "very interesting since it only represents a small part of Iran's cultural diversity".

Iranian and Russian figures as well as artists from other countries attended the event.

Iran's Cultural Week was held from September 3-10 in Moscow, Russia and Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

One of the prominent Russian artistic figures at the event, Mila Zakatova said that the cultural event made him very enthusiastic about Iran and he hopes to see its cultural attractions from close.

He added that Iran's art can help better introduce its talents.