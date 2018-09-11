Diplomats from Iran, Russia, Turkey meet UN envoy on Syria

Iran seeks to avert disaster in Syria's Idlib

High-level diplomats from Iran, Russia and Turkey met Tuesday with the UN envoy for Syria about creating a committee to revise the war-battered country's Constitution.

The talks in Geneva under UN envoy Staffan de Mistura came amid concerns that he and other UN officials have expressed about a looming battle for northern Idlib Province — the last remaining terrorists stronghold in Syria after more than seven years of war that is now home to some 3 million civilians.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a special envoy for Iran's foreign minister, said a "good result" could emerge from the talks.

Iran shares the United Nations’ concern about a potential humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s Idlib Province and will seek to avert it, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, special assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister, told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are also worried. We are going to work toward that not happening,” Ansari said as he arrived in Geneva for UN talks about setting up a Syrian constitutional committee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, declined to answer a question on his way into the talks about whether Russia would stop its airstrikes.

Russia has requested an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council on the results of the latest summit meeting of the leaders of the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, Russian president and his Iranian and Turkish counterparts Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan respectively, a spokesman for the Russian mission to the UN said on Monday.

"Russia has requested an open session of the UN Security Council, bearing in mind the interest demonstrated by a number of Security Council members to the results of the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit. Our position is rooted in the fact that the situation around Syria’s Idlib Province, where key forces of terrorists are currently concentrated, is in focus of attention," the spokesman said.

"We reiterate that the imperative for the international community is to continue fight against terrorists in Syria until their complete elimination and liberation of the civilian population from the yoke of terrorism," the spokesman stressed.

The three presidents met in Tehran on Friday to discuss the future of Syria after the summit affirming that the Syrian conflict can only end through a "negotiated political process."

The meeting held under the UN umbrella to end the seven-year-old war in Syria consists of four titles including transition, Constitution, elections and the fight against terrorism.

