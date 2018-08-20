Only half of US voters think Trump is intelligent: Poll

The Quinnipiac University Poll found that only 51 percent of voters thought Trump was intelligent while 42 percent thought otherwise.

This marks a new low for Trump, as less than two years ago the same poll found 74 percent of voters viewed the businessman-turned-billionaire as intelligent. Back then only 23 percent of voters thought the president lacked that merit, Presstv Reported.

The president currently faces accusations of incompetence and ill-preparedness to handle the top job while having put together several legal teams to handle accusations of rape and his alleged “collusion” with Russia.

The numbers have gotten worse even compared to surveys from earlier this summer, when Quinnipiac found 57 percent still thought Trump was intelligent.

Trump also to impress over half of the voters with his leadership skills, as 57 percent said he was not a good leader.

At 60 percent, most voters though the president did not “share voters' values.”

When it came to competence, 55 percent said they thought he was not fit to serve while 48 percent said he was not mentally stable.

The relatively low numbers does not help Trump at a time that the White House is busy denying destructive claims about his leadership skills made by dormer aides and undisclosed sources in various book, most recently being Fear by veteran reporter Bob Woodward and Unhinged by former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Each book describes a White House in chaos and breaks down how Trump’s aides hide key information from him in order to stop him from adopting potentially dangerous policies.

Those claims gained more momentum after the New York Times published an op-ed written by a claimed senior administration official and published by The New York Times on Wednesday.

Claiming to be part of a “resistance” inside the Trump which fights his ill-advised impulses, the anonymous official wrote that the Trump administration had been successful despite the president’s actions.