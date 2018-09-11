RSS
1106 GMT September 11, 2018

News ID: 231235
Published: 0503 GMT September 11, 2018

Video shows first Yemeni drone attack on Saudi-led forces in Hudaydah

Video shows first Yemeni drone attack on Saudi-led forces in Hudaydah

Yemeni army soldiers, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have reportedly carried out an airstrike against a strategic military target in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah in retaliation for the Saudi-led devastating military aggression against their impoverished homeland.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement announced in a statement that Yemeni troopers and their allies attacked a command center of Saudi-led forces using a domestically-built long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused at the site, Presstv Reported.

Scores of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed and injured when Yemeni troops and fighters from Popular Committees targeted their camps in the northern and southern sectors of the Hays district in Hudaydah province.

On August 27, Yemeni soldiers and their allies struck Dubai International Airport with a domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) unmanned aerial vehicle.

Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees fighters targeted Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates on July 26, using the same type of combat drone.

Abdullah al-Jafri, a spokesman for Yemeni air force and air defense, said at the time that the drone attack had halted flights to and from the airport, adding that this was the first time that Yemeni forces used a drone to attack the airport.

He said Yemeni forces will target the infrastructure of countries that have taken part in the aggression against Yemen in future attacks.

The UAE is Saudi Arabia’s key ally in its deadly war against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The aggression has killed some 15,000 people and injured thousands more. More than 2,200 others have died of cholera, and the crisis has triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

 

   
