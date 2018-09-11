Bus crash in India's Telangana state kills at least 53

At least 53 people were killed after an overcrowded bus veered off a narrow road and plunged into a gorge in the Indian state of Telangana on Tuesday.

According to local officials, the speeding bus plunged off the road after the driver lost control, Presstv Reported.

The bus carried many Hindu pilgrims on their way to a temple town.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Jagtial district. Footage shows local residents helping with rescue efforts and carrying injured up a hill after pulling them out of the bus.

An investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident.