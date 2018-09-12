Iran’s Rahman wins Asian para powerlifting gold

Sports Desk

Iran’s Siamand Rahman stole the show on the final day of the 2018 Asia-Oceania Open Powerlifting Championships in Japan and won the +107kg gold.

The 30-year-old Iranian overcame the 280kg weight in his second attempt to seal a first-spot finish in the competitions.

Rahman then surprisingly failed in his attempt at 285kg.

However, the world’s strongest Paralympian said he is not worried. His goal was to win the title and achieve qualification for Tokyo 2020, and he did.

“I will put my gold medal together with my others in my room,” Rahman said.

“It is hard to describe my feelings right now, but I can say that I will surprise everyone at the Asian Para Games and, later on, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.”

Rahman has already vowed to break his own 310kg world record at Indonesia 2018, in October.

Two-time Paralympics gold medalist Rahman was followed by his compatriot Mansour Pour-Mirzaei in the standings who grabbed the silver with the best lift of 245kg.

Iraq’s Faris al-Aqili settled for the bronze with 240kg.

Rahman’s medal took the country’s gold tally to two as Seyyed Hamed Solhipour had won the men’s 97kg gold on Tuesday.

Solhipour lifted 231kg on his third attempt and edged the Emirati Mohammed Khamis Khalaf – who raised 230kg – in a closely-contested tie for the gold.

China’s Panpan Yan took the bronze with 216kg.

Some 200 athletes from 35 countries participated in the competitions in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu on September 8-12.