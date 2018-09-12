Greater cooperation needed between Pakistan, Iran in energy, oil sectors: Minister

Pakistan has called for greater cooperation with Iran in the energy sector.

Pakistani Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan said in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador Mehdi Honardoust on Wednesday that his country remains fully committed to the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project without any foreign pressure, radio.gov.pk reported.

The IP gas project commands a top priority for Pakistan more than any other gas pipeline project, the minister said, noting that unfortunately the project was delayed in the past due to international sanctions.

The ambassador however drew the minister's attention to exploring the possibilities of cooperation in the energy sector cooperation, particularly on the IP gas pipeline project.

He said IP gas pipeline will be a game changer for the region as other countries are willing to cooperate in the construction of this gas pipeline.

The envoy also offered cooperation in government to government deal in importing petroleum products to curb smuggling.

Sarwar Khan acknowledged the cooperation offered by Iran in supplying electricity to coastal areas.

They also agreed to enhance trade between the two countries.