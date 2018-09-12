Iran, Pakistan call for enhancing defense cooperation

News ID: 231266 Published: 0315 GMT September 12, 2018

The Iranian and Pakistani defense ministers on Wednesday called for mutual cooperation to promote regional stability and security.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Pakistani counterpart Pervez Khattak made the call in a phone conversation, IRNA reported. Hatami also congratulated Khattak on his appointment as the new defense minister of Pakistan.

He added that as an important Muslim country, Pakistan can play a significant role in regional developments.

Hatami said the ongoing crises in the region and Muslim countries do not have military solutions; they should be resolved only through dialogue and political means.

The Pakistani minister, for his part, expressed hope that the two countries will improve cooperation in various spheres.

