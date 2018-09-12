RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0520 GMT September 12, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231266
Published: 0315 GMT September 12, 2018

Iran, Pakistan call for enhancing defense cooperation

Iran, Pakistan call for enhancing defense cooperation

The Iranian and Pakistani defense ministers on Wednesday called for mutual cooperation to promote regional stability and security.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Pakistani counterpart Pervez Khattak made the call in a phone conversation, IRNA reported.

Hatami also congratulated Khattak on his appointment as the new defense minister of Pakistan.
He added that as an important Muslim country, Pakistan can play a significant role in regional developments.
Hatami said the ongoing crises in the region and Muslim countries do not have military solutions; they should be resolved only through dialogue and political means.
The Pakistani minister, for his part, expressed hope that the two countries will improve cooperation in various spheres.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Pakistan
cooperation
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2337 sec