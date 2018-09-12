RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0519 GMT September 12, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231267
Published: 0236 GMT September 12, 2018

Artworks back from Louvre displayed in Iran

Artworks back from Louvre displayed in Iran

Art masterpieces from the Qajar era which were exhibited for about three months in the Louvre Museum in Paris are now back in Tehran and are open for public viewing from Wednesday.

Louvre Museum presented 'The Rose Empire Masterpieces of 19th-Century Persian Art' showcasing a vast collection of Qajar-era (1785-1925) objects at France's Louvre-Lens art museum from March 28 to July 22.

The artworks were returned to Iran in mid-August and were displayed at Golestan Palace on September 12 for one week.

The exhibition was organized as per an agreement between Louvre and Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization during President Rouhani's visit to Paris in January 2016.

"While many historians have studied the numerous civilizations which have flourished in this country three times the size of France, far fewer have focused on the 18th and 19th centuries," the organizers of the exhibition in France said.

Among the exhibited artworks are 19 magnificent Qajar-era handicrafts including eight oil and watercolor paintings, a collection of photographs taken by Nassereddin Shah (who reigned from 1848 to 1896) along with his camera, a copper crown belonging to Agha Mohammad Khan (who reigned from 1794 to 1797) and two exquisite handwritten copies of the Holy Qur'an.

 

   
KeyWords
Qajar
Louvre
France
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0515 sec