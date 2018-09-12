Artworks back from Louvre displayed in Iran

Art masterpieces from the Qajar era which were exhibited for about three months in the Louvre Museum in Paris are now back in Tehran and are open for public viewing from Wednesday.

Louvre Museum presented 'The Rose Empire Masterpieces of 19th-Century Persian Art' showcasing a vast collection of Qajar-era (1785-1925) objects at France's Louvre-Lens art museum from March 28 to July 22.

The artworks were returned to Iran in mid-August and were displayed at Golestan Palace on September 12 for one week.

The exhibition was organized as per an agreement between Louvre and Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization during President Rouhani's visit to Paris in January 2016.

"While many historians have studied the numerous civilizations which have flourished in this country three times the size of France, far fewer have focused on the 18th and 19th centuries," the organizers of the exhibition in France said.

Among the exhibited artworks are 19 magnificent Qajar-era handicrafts including eight oil and watercolor paintings, a collection of photographs taken by Nassereddin Shah (who reigned from 1848 to 1896) along with his camera, a copper crown belonging to Agha Mohammad Khan (who reigned from 1794 to 1797) and two exquisite handwritten copies of the Holy Qur'an.