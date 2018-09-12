Envoy: Remaining JCPOA parties should guarantee Iran’s interests

The remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal should ensure that the agreement will serve the Islamic Republic’s interests, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s representative to international organizations based in Vienna, said.

“While Iran has continued its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in an effective way based on goodwill, unfortunately, our interests have not been fully served based on what has been mentioned in the nuclear deal,” Gharibabadi said, addressing an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

He further described the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the reimposition of sanctions on Iran as “unilateral and illegal” and “a fundamental violation” of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He added that by such moves, Washington is disrespecting the international community’s views on the deal.

Unlike the US, Iran has behaved responsibly and fulfilled its obligations so far, Gharibabadi said.

The Iranian official noted that full and honest implementation of the obligations of all parties is a “fundamental basis” for the continuation of the JCPOA.

“The remaining parties to this agreement should guarantee Iran's interests by adopting appropriate practical measures,” the diplomat said.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was signed in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the P5+1 (The US, Britain, Russia, France, China and Germany).

Later on August 6, Donald Trump signed an executive order reimposing sanctions on Iran.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

Trump also restated his opinion that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a “horrible, one-sided deal”.

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

The European Union has vowed to counter US President Donald Trump’s renewed sanctions on Iran.