Official: Iran’s museums keep three million objects

Iranian museums preserve three million historical and cultural objects, the director of museums and historical properties at Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) said on Wednesday.

Mohammadreza Kargar added stone tools belonging to 800 thousand years ago are the oldest items that were discovered in Khorasan, northeastern Iran, and are on display in museums.

Of 600 museums in the country, half are affiliated with ICHHTO and the other half are run by other organizations and real entities, explained the official.

Around 19 million people visited ICHHTO’s museums in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018), said Kargar, predicting a 15 percent rise in the number of visitors this year.

He described museums as representatives of different cultures and histories that could promote tourism if used appropriately.