0520 GMT September 12, 2018

News ID: 231270
Published: 0315 GMT September 12, 2018

Iran ex-presidential aides sentenced to prison

A court in Tehran sentenced two aides of Iranian former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to prison terms.

The head of Tehran Province’s Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaili, announced on Wednesday that the court sentenced Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei and Ali Akbar Javanfekr to five- and four-year prison terms, respectively, on charges of conspiracy to commit crimes against the country’s security, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Apart from receiving the five-year prison term, Rahim Mashaei has been given a one-year prison sentence for propaganda against the Islamic Republic and another six-month sentence for contempt of court, he added.

Rahim Mashaei, former president’s chief of staff, still faces charges of espionage, Esmaili added, saying the court is going to hear the case.

 

 

   
