Iran loses a great voice actor, Erfani

One of the greatest Iranian voice actors Hossein Erfani died on Wednesday due to lung cancer. He was 76.

Erfani was born in 1942 in Tehran. He acted in numerous films and series and for over five decades he dubbed voices of many renowned Iranian and international movie characters, IRNA wrote.

He played in series 'Excellency' directed by Sam Qaribian.

The veteran Iranian actor and voice artist is best known for 'Sim-e Khardar' (1981), 'Cinema Nimkat' (2016) and 'Hormat-e Rafigh' (1977).

He lent his voice to the characters of many big names in cinema such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Humphrey Bogart, Orson Welles, Marlon Brando, Liam Neeson and Harrison Ford.