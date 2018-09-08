‘Yemen's Ansarullah wants legitimacy to be recognized’

The Houthi Ansarullah movement has the right to call upon the international community to recognize the rights of the Yemeni people, says a commentator.

Catherine Shakdam, senior analyst and researcher, told Press TV on Wednesday that “Ansarullah has the right to demand that its sovereignty and legitimacy, as far as politics goes, is actually recognized at the highest level of international institutions”, Presstv Reported.

“They (Ansarullah fighters) are the one holding popular legitimacy in Yemen. They are the one representing the will of the people and so the people should be heard fairly at the UN Security Council.”