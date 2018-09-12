May is a disaster, she has to go: UK Tory lawmakers

The BBC reported on Wednesday about a meeting of Tory Eurosceptics overnight where they had openly discussed May’s removal from office as she continues to resist pressures for a sharper break with the EU when Britain leaves the bloc in March.

Lawmakers from the European Research Group (ERG), a grouping in the Conservative Party led by fierce Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, had a tough discussion Tuesday night about whether they should step up efforts to force May out of her job, Presstv Reported.

The BBC cited comments from unknown lawmakers about May, including “everyone I know says she has to go”, “she’s a disaster” and “this can’t go on”. It also quoted one source saying “people feel the leadership is out of touch and has lost the plot”. However, another lawmaker said changing May “is a stupid idea now”.

The report caused the British pound to lose some of its value against the US dollar as it was traded as low as $1.2994. However, it regained the loss and was later traded flat at $1.3028.

The ERG meeting comes despite pledges of loyalty from members of the group for May. Rees-Mogg has publicly declared his support for May and insists his group’s only demand is for the premier to change her way of handling Brexit talks with the EU. Pro-Brexit lawmakers believe May has given up to much to the EU in the ongoing negotiations.

Divisions within the Conservative Party depended in early July when May announced her plan of action for final phases of Brexit talks. Two senior ministers resigned from her cabinet in protest against the plan, saying it would make Britain even more dependent on the EU after its withdrawal.

May has defended her plan, saying it is the only way forward for a Brexit that could have the least impacts on the British economy.