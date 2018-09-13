10 Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi air raids

Ten Yemeni civilians were killed and 20 other wounded in an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on the western Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah Wednesday, Almasirah news network reported.

The jet fighters of the coalition forces targeted motorcars and ordinary people in their airstrikes on Kilo 16 neighborhood in Al-Hudaydah, according to IRNA.



Given the intensity of the airstrikes, relief workers have yet to recover the bodies of the victims and wounded people from under the debris, Almasirah said.



Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly, indiscriminate airstrikes on civilians in an attempt to restore power to fugitive president, Abd-Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.



Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly Saudi aggression.