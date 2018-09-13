RSS
0709 GMT September 13, 2018

News ID: 231290
Published: 0421 GMT September 13, 2018

Gunman kills five people in a series of shootings in California: police

An unidentified gunman shot and killed five people in a series of shootings on Wednesday in southern California before taking his own life, police said.

The man killed his wife and a man at a trucking company in Bakersfield, California, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said, Reuters.com reported.

He then killed another man nearby the company and two people later at a residence. He commandeered a vehicle before he killed himself when he was confronted by a sheriff’s deputy, Youngblood said.

   
