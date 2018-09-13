Pakistan committed to IP: Pak Petroleum minister

Pakistan Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said Pakistan is fully committed to implement Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project without any foreign pressure.

He was speaking to Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost who called on him at his office in Islamabad, IRNA reported.



The minister said unfortunately the project was delayed in the past due to international sanctions. “IP gas project is a top priority for Pakistan more than any other gas pipeline project,” he added.



The ambassador congratulated the federal minister on behalf of his Iranian counterpart on assumption of new responsibilities and invited him to visit Iran to work on cooperation in petroleum sector and IP gas pipeline. The minister accepted the invitation to visit Tehran.



The ambassador drew the attention of the minister on the exploration of possibilities in energy sector cooperation especially IP gas pipeline.



The ambassador said that IP gas pipeline will be a game changer for the region, adding other countries are willing to cooperate in construction of the project.



Also the Iranian ambassador offered cooperation in government to government deal in the area of import of petroleum products to curb the smuggling.



The minister acknowledged the cooperation offered by Iran in areas of electricity supply to coastal areas.



The minister said both countries need more cooperation and investment in areas of energy and petroleum. The two also agreed to have a meeting of working group on IP gas pipeline before minister’s visit to Iran.