1207 GMT September 13, 2018

News ID: 231298
Published: 0808 GMT September 13, 2018

Iranian to coach Kuwaiti women futsal team

Iranian to coach Kuwaiti women futsal team

Iranian coach Shahrzad Mozaffar has been selected by the Kuwaiti Football Federation to coach the country's futsal team.

The Iranian coach has been selected due to her high ability: she could make Iran the champion in the AFC Women's Futsal Championship in May, said the head of women's futsal of Kuwait Fatma Hayat, IRNA reported.

Mozaffar is the most prominent Iranian women futsal coach. She is the instructor of FIFA and Asian confederation in football and futsal. 

   
KeyWords
Iranian coach
Kuwait
futsal team
 
