Pakistan could be a major market for Iranian detergents, soaps

Iran is known for producing quality detergents, soaps in the world, however, despite the fact that Pakistan is a neighbor of the Islamic Republic these products are not available in Pakistan markets.

Iran's exports to Pakistan in the first quarter (March 21-June 20) of this year (started on March 21) rose by 61 percent compared to the figure in the same period the previous year, according to statistics available, IRNA reported.



In the first three months of this year, Pakistan stood eighth in the list in terms of importing Iranian goods, announced Iran's Embassy to Pakistan and the Trade Planning Department at the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).



Leaders of Iran and Pakistan have already agreed to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in next five years.

Experts say that the scope of trade ties between Iran and Pakistan is very high and it is good that the bilateral trade has been witnessing a positive growth.



Recently Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs (EAD) Asad Umar during a meeting with ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said Pakistan is committed to enhance economic ties with Iran and remove the trade barriers.



Iran and Pakistan have already signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and both countries are also working on Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



Pakistan has the population of more than 200 million people thus can be a major market for high quality Iranian detergents and soaps which right now are not available in Pakistan.

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed said Iran is a future gateway of Muslim countries and Pakistan must take benefit from the emerging economic opportunities of Iran.

The 20th Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission meeting was held in Teheran in April 2017 with an objective to implement the decisions that have been taken between the two countries to enhance the trade.



Iranian products which are very good in quality are not very easily available in Pakistani markets. In big cities one can find Chinese and other countries’ products easily, but not Iranian products. The only major Iranian export which is available in Pakistani stores is ‘date’.



A three-day Health Asia International Exhibition and Conference has been started in Pakistan’s Karachi with Iran’s presence.



Around 500 delegates from 25 countries, including Iran, China, Singapore, India, United States of America, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy and Turkey are attending the expo.



The companies participating in the three-day exhibition will showcase 912 brands at different stalls. The event can play a major role in introducing the Iranian products to Pakistani consumers.