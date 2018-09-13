Pak Railways to construct Quetta-Taftan section on modern lines

Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government is planning to construct Quetta-Taftan and Quetta-Gwadar section on modern lines, state media reported.

He said this during a meeting with Director General Frontier Works Organization Inam Haider Malik in Islamabad, IRNA reported.



Quetta–Taftan Railway Line is one of four main railway lines in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.



The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Queta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.



Earlier the government of Pakistan had invited Iranian companies to invest in country’s railway industry to improve rail systems of Pakistan.



The suggestion was floated by former Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique during a meeting with Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi.



Meanwhile, Akhoundi emphasized the expansion of Iran-Pakistan cooperation, calling for the early launch of the railway line project between Gwadar and Chabahar.



There were also reports that Pakistan will get Chinese loan to lay a railway track between Gwadar and the Iranian port of Chabahar.