RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0406 GMT September 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231306
Published: 1211 GMT September 13, 2018

Iran takes part in 'One Belt, One Road' security meeting

Iran takes part in 'One Belt, One Road' security meeting

The fourth security meeting of member-states of 'One Belt, One Road' was held in the presence of Iran in Lianyungang, eastern China, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Liaison officer of the Iranian Police in China Yusef Musapour and representatives of more than 35 countries attended the meeting, IRNA reported.

'Security is the base of expansion of ties among nations,' said Musapour.

'With security, political, economic, cultural and other relations will have their real values.'

'According to our religious teachings, security and health are two blessings that are taken for granted and will be truly appreciated if they are at stake,' he added.

He stressed the establishment of a permanent secretariat for closer cooperation of member-states of 'One Belt, One Road' in security and exchange of experiences regarding the important issue. 

   
KeyWords
Iran
security meeting
taking part
China
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0438 sec