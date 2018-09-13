Iran takes part in 'One Belt, One Road' security meeting

The fourth security meeting of member-states of 'One Belt, One Road' was held in the presence of Iran in Lianyungang, eastern China, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Liaison officer of the Iranian Police in China Yusef Musapour and representatives of more than 35 countries attended the meeting, IRNA reported.



'Security is the base of expansion of ties among nations,' said Musapour.



'With security, political, economic, cultural and other relations will have their real values.'



'According to our religious teachings, security and health are two blessings that are taken for granted and will be truly appreciated if they are at stake,' he added.



He stressed the establishment of a permanent secretariat for closer cooperation of member-states of 'One Belt, One Road' in security and exchange of experiences regarding the important issue.