Pak govt promises foolproof security for pilgrims to Iran

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has said that the federal government, in consultation with the government of Balochistan and other stakeholders, has prepared a comprehensive plan for the security and safety of pilgrims to Iran, local media reported.

“Protecting the lives and property of the people is the government’s top priority,” said Afridi during a press conference at Balochistan House in Islamabad, IRNA reported.



Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri were also present.



Afridi said he held meetings with all stakeholders on the problems facing the pilgrims, including the security issues. He said he had also spoken to the Foreign Office and raised the visa issues.



The minister said the government was considering alternate routes – by sea, air as well as train – for pilgrims to travel to Iran.



All the issues related to pilgrims would be properly documented, he said, adding that during his recent visit to Balochistan, including travel to Taftan border, he reviewed all the arrangements.



Afridi said that during his short visit to Taftan, the Pakistan-Iran border city, he asked the local authorities to facilitate pilgrims and ensure they did not face any difficulties.



He said he also inspected the immigration procedure so that the immigration-related problems of the pilgrims could be solved, adding that the number of immigration desks at Taftan had also been increased.



Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee headed by Afridi to visit Balochistan and get first-hand information on the issue facing the pilgrims to Iran.



The committee, he added, held meetings with the representatives of law enforcement agencies, pilgrims and other stakeholders.