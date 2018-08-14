Israel not prepared to launch new war on Lebanon: Hezbollah official

A high-ranking member of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says the ongoing developments in the Israeli-occupied territories do not allow the Tel Aviv regime to launch new military aggression against Lebanon.

“Israel has some political and military circumstances that do not allow it to think of waging a war against Lebanon at this time,” Arabic-language online newspaper Elnashra quoted Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying on Thursday.

Qassem, however, noted that Hezbollah is ready for any possible military confrontation.

“Also, Lebanese security services are doing a good job in taking preemptive measures to stop terrorist attacks,” he pointed out, Presstv reported.

Addressing his supporters last month via a televised speech marking the 12th anniversary of Hezbollah’s victory in the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the movement is not scared of a potential war with Israel.

“No one should threaten us with war and no one should scare us by war... We are not scared or worried about war and we are ready for it and we will be victorious,” he said on August 14. “The resistance in Lebanon today, in its possession of weapons and equipment and capabilities and members and cadres and ability and expertise and experience, and also of faith and determination and courage and will, is stronger than at any time since its launch in the region,” Nasrallah pointed out.

Also on August 26, the Hezbollah chief said the Israeli military cannot escape defeat despite its apparent capabilities, stressing that thousands of Israeli troops are now seeking mental health treatment.

Nasrallah stated that even though Israel has massively developed its arsenal and acquired state-of-the-art missiles and military hardware, it cannot yet escape defeat in any possible military confrontation.

“The Israeli army is incapable of recruiting a new generation of soldiers as the draftees lack any sense of motivation to fight,” he said.

“According to Israeli media reports, 44,000 Israeli soldiers sought help from psychiatrists last year. Israel cannot change the spirit of the defeat that is with its military personnel,” he added.