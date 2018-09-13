RSS
0756 GMT September 13, 2018

News ID: 231319
Published: 0518 GMT September 13, 2018

Michael Woods wins stage 17 of Vuelta a Espana

Michael Woods wins stage 17 of Vuelta a Espana

Canada’s Michael Woods has finished first at Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, while Simon Yates maintained his overall lead.

The Canadian passed the finish line after 4 hours, 9 minutes and 48 seconds ahead of Belgium's Dylan Teuns and Spain's David De La Cruz, who finished second and third consecutively, Presstv Reported.

Meanwhile, Yates kept his overall lead but his margin over Spain’s Alejandro Valverde was cut by 8 seconds, leaving the Brit with a 25-second advantage.

Yates is aiming to become the second Brit to win the Vuelta a Espana after Chris Froome's success in 2017.

 

 

   
