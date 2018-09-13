Michael Woods wins stage 17 of Vuelta a Espana

The Canadian passed the finish line after 4 hours, 9 minutes and 48 seconds ahead of Belgium's Dylan Teuns and Spain's David De La Cruz, who finished second and third consecutively, Presstv Reported.

Meanwhile, Yates kept his overall lead but his margin over Spain’s Alejandro Valverde was cut by 8 seconds, leaving the Brit with a 25-second advantage.

Yates is aiming to become the second Brit to win the Vuelta a Espana after Chris Froome's success in 2017.