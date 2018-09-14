RSS
News ID: 231326
Published: 0416 GMT September 14, 2018

Lebanon seeking expansion of cooperation with Ferdowsi University

Lebanon seeking expansion of cooperation with Ferdowsi University
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

A 30-strong Lebanese academic delegation visited Iran’s Ferdowsi University in northeastern city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, to find ways to develop relations with Iranian scientific center.

Ehsan Qaboul, the director for International cooperation at Iran’s Ferdowsi University, said on Thursday that a 30-strong Lebanese academic delegation visited the university in a bid to develop bilateral academic cooperation, Mehr News Agency reported.

In the opening of the meeting, Qaboul recounted to the history of cooperation between Ferdowsi University and Lebanese universities.

He added that currently there are 170 students learning Persian in centers opened in Lebanon by Ferdowsi University while 36 Lebanese students are currently studying at Ferdowsi University.

During the meeting, the Lebanese university professors asked for expansion of cooperation between Ferdowsi University and Lebanese universities and academic center

   
IranDaily
 
