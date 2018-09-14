RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1033 GMT September 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231336
Published: 0701 GMT September 14, 2018

Mild quake jolts northeastern Iran

Mild quake jolts northeastern Iran
IRNA

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Taibad in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi early on Friday morning.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 07:22 hours local time (02:52 GMT) in an area located at 61.43 degrees latitude and 34.48 degrees longitude and in the depth of 19 kilometers, IRNA reported.

There is no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.

Taibad is in the border with Afghanistan.

 

   
KeyWords
quake
jolts
northeastern
Khorasan Razai
Taibad
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0585 sec