Mild quake jolts northeastern Iran

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Taibad in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi early on Friday morning.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 07:22 hours local time (02:52 GMT) in an area located at 61.43 degrees latitude and 34.48 degrees longitude and in the depth of 19 kilometers, IRNA reported.

There is no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.

Taibad is in the border with Afghanistan.