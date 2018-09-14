RSS
0428 GMT September 14, 2018

News ID: 231353
Published: 0249 GMT September 14, 2018

Iran to partake in 3rd Silk Road Int’l Cultural Expo

The 3rd Silk Road International Cultural Expo is scheduled in Dunhuang, China on September 27-28, in which Iran will be an important participant.

The event is aimed to make participants familiar with the Silk Road projects.
Promotion of cooperation among countries, exchanges in cultural and tourism fields, holding conferences and festivals and exchanging experiences are also among targets of the event, IRNA reported.

Some 1000 people from 100 countries and international bodies are expected to participate in the event.

The Silk Road used to be an ancient network of trade routes that connected the East and West. It was central to cultural interaction between the regions for many centuries.

   
