0427 GMT September 14, 2018

News ID: 231364
Published: 0332 GMT September 14, 2018

'Orange Days' to be premiered in Zurich festival

'Orange Days' to be premiered in Zurich festival

The movie 'Orange Days' directed by Arash Lahooti will be screened at the 14th Zurich Film Festival.

Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) is an annual film festival held since 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The event is slated for September 27-October 7.

The movie is now taking part in Toronto International Film Festival (FIFF).

Orange Days is about Aban, a 45-old woman, who mediates and finds jobs for seasonal workers.

The actors of the flick are Hedieh Tehrani, Ali Mosaffa, Mehran Ahmadi, Alireza Ostadi, Zhiloa Shahi, Roya Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Leila Farhadpur, Akram Alamdar, Amin Golestaneh, and Siamak Adeeb.

 

   
Orange Days
