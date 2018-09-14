RSS
0428 GMT September 14, 2018

News ID: 231370
Published: 0329 GMT September 14, 2018

Iran, Finland to boost agricultural cooperation

Iran and Finland signed five documents to enhance their cooperation in the sector of agriculture.

The documents were inked in Helsinki on Thursday by Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati and his Finnish counterpart Kimmo Kalevi Tiilikainen, Trend News Agency reported.

The two sides agreed to increase mutual cooperation in various agricultural fields, the report added.

Finland is self-sufficient in most major agricultural products and the key sector accounts for 2.5 percent of the country’s $186 billion GDP.

In March, Iran signed an agreement with Sweden, Denmark and Finland to cooperate over joint industrial projects.

The agreement was signed between the ambassadors of the three countries and the head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

Finland’s Ambassador to Iran Keijo Norvanto in a Twitter message said the agreement was meant to promote collaboration in a variety of technical areas.

They, Norvanto emphasized, included oil and gas, high-tech, transportation, renewable energies, manager training, industrial renovation, steel, water, investment and finance. 

 

   
KeyWords
Finland
Iran
agro
 
