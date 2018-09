Renowned Iranian voice actor Mehdi Ariannejad died on Friday after suffering from hepatitis for a long time. He was 79.

Ariannejad was born in 1939. Since 1962 he dubbed voices of many renowned Iranian and international movie characters, IRIB Persian service reported.

The veteran Iranian voice artist is best known for ‘Lucky Luke’, ‘The Ant and the Aardvark’, ‘Robinhood’ and Hezardastan.

His funerals will be held on Sunday at the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, Tehran.