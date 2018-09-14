Iran rejects French ‘concern’, vows to keep fighting terror

Iran dismissed France's "concern" about its recent retaliatory missile strikes against terrorists based in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan Region, pledging to keep neutralizing terror groups that pose a threat to its sovereignty.

"Iran has time and again made it clear by issuing necessary warnings that it will keep clamping down on all shapes of terrorism and violence on its borders and that it will continue implementing this substantive policy," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in a press briefing on Thursday, Press TV reported.

The remarks came shortly after the French Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns" the Saturday missile attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against targets in northern Iraq.

During the attack, which was carried out in retaliation for cross-border incursions by Iraqi-based terrorists, the IRGC fired no less than seven short-range missiles at a gathering of terrorist commanders, killing a number of them and destroying their training base in the process.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "reaffirms the importance of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and reiterates its concern over the development of Iranian missile programs."

Qassemi slammed France's refusal to address terrorist attacks against Iran from the Iraqi side of the border in the past and called on Paris to be "more sensible."

"Terrorism must be condemned regardless of how and where it takes place and without any political reservation," he said, adding that countries cannot be selective in condemning terrorism.

Referring to a terror attack in July that had killed 11 Iranian guards near the border with Iraq, Qassemi noted that punishing the perpetrators and putting an end to such attacks was "the least that the Iranian nation expected."

He said Tehran had long warned both Iraqi and Kurdish officials of terrorist activities taking place under their watch and expressed its determination to stop those activities.

Iran has made it clear that its domestically-developed ballistic missiles are purely defensive and part of its national security doctrine.

‘Meaningful’ message

Earlier on Thursday, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari hailed the missile attack as a “meaningful” message to the enemies.

“IRGC’s recent revenge against the terrorists conveys a highly meaningful message to the enemies, particularly those superpowers who think they can impose their evil plots on us and bully us.”

Thanks to its intelligence and command work and the deployment of precision-guided missiles, Jafari said the IRGC managed to target a gathering of terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in revenge for their deadly attacks on Iranian security forces in Iran’s Kurdestan Province.

“This capability sent a very decisive message to all enemies,” said the senior general, warning “those who have forces, bases and equipment within a 2,000-kilometer radius around Iran” against any potential attack on the country’s soil.

On Sunday, the IRGC confirmed the launch of the missiles.

Following wicked actions taken by terrorist groups affiliated with the global arrogance from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region against Iran’s border areas in recent months, the IRGC decided to counter and punish the aggressors, the IRGC said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said the US had been provoking Iraq's terrorists over the past year to launch assaults on Iranian soil despite an earlier promise not to do so.

The Iranian general said Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) should not allow the establishment of such anti-Iran bases and rather extradite the remnants of “criminal” elements to Iran or deport them.

Qassemi also said Iran will not follow a policy of appeasement when it comes to its security issues and the violation of its sovereignty by terrorist elements.