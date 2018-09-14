Iranian diplomat confirms US senator’s remarks on planned chemical attack in Syria

Iran’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Alireza Jahangiri confirmed Virginia Senator Richard Black’s recent remarks that Britain’s intelligence service plans to launch a chemical attack in Syria and blame it on Damascus, saying this is what Tehran has repeatedly warned.

“US senator: Britain’s #MI6 is planning a #fake chemical weapons attack on #Syria. This proves what has been said many times in the #OPCW’s meetings,” Jahangiri said on his Twitter account on Thursday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“If the world takes such statements seriously, we will not see any disasters like the Iraq war,” he added in his tweet.

Black said Britain’s MI6 intelligence service was planning a chemical weapons attack on the Syrian people, which it would then blame on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Around four weeks ago, we knew that British intelligence was working towards a chemical attack in order to blame the Syrian government, to hold Syria responsible,” the Independent quoted Black as saying.

Earlier this week, the Russian military said footage, meant to serve as proof that the Syrian government had conducted a chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, has been handed to global news outlets.

Several Middle East TV channels and a US news channel have been sent to Jisr al-Shughur in Syria’s Idlib Governorate to produce the footage needed for the provocation, a statement by the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said, RT reported.

It added that the intelligence came from local residents of Jisr al-Shughur.

“All the footage of the staged provocation in Jisr al-Shughur is to be delivered to the newsrooms of TV channels, which are to broadcast it after its publication on social media,” the statement said.