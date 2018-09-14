Defense Day of Pakistan commemorated in Tehran

The Pakistani Embassy in Tehran commemorated the country’s 53rd Defense Day with national fervor to pay homage to the indomitable courage of the Pakistan Armed Forces who fought valiantly in the 1965 war.

The occasion was marked in a reception hosted by Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Riffat Masood at her residence on Wednesday, according to a report by the Pakistani Embassy in Iran.

Brigadier General Qadir Nezami, the deputy chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces for international affairs, was the chief guest of the occasion.

The function was also attended by high ranking Iranian civil and military officials, foreign ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps in Iran, defense and military attaches, media persons and members of the Pakistani community.

Welcoming the guests, Masood highlighted the significance of the day and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces, law enforcement personnel and citizens who sacrificed their lives to preserve peace in Pakistan and ensure the country’s security and stability.

The Pakistani ambassador said the participation of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the leaders of the country’s all major political parties, including the opposition, in the Defense Day ceremony in Islamabad sent a message to all Pakistanis and the world at large: “We stand together as a nation, both military and civilians, in our commitment and goal for a united, strong and progressive Pakistan.”

Commenting on the menace of extremism and terrorism, the ambassador said the anti-terrorism operation Radd ul Fassad, launched by the Pakistan Armed Forces, has broken the back of terrorists and helped improve the implementation of law and imposition of order in the country.

Masood said Pakistan is committed to securing peace and ensuring security in the region and has contributed significantly to anti-terrorism global campaigns and peace-keeping missions all over the world.

She noted that so far, 136 Pakistani peacekeepers had laid down their lives while carrying out their peacekeeping missions in different countries.

Addressing the same ceremony, Nezami extended his congratulations on the occasion and said Iran and Pakistan were bonded in strong historical and cultural relations.

The two sides’ political and military ties are exceptional in the region, he added.

Commenting on terrorism as a global and regional threat, he stressed that both Iran and Pakistan were fighting terrorism and extremism and determined to secure peace in the region.