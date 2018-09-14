Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina: Official

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am (1115 GMT) on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Hurricane Florence made landfall minutes ago," NHC Director Ken Graham said in a Facebook Live video.

Hurricane Florence will pose "significant threats" for the next 24 to 36 hours, an emergency management official said, Presstv Reported.

"This is not the end of it," said Jeff Byard, associate administrator for response and recovery at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

He said "24 to 36 hours remain for significant threats" from heavy rain, storm surge and flooding.