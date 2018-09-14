RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0938 GMT September 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231391
Published: 0510 GMT September 14, 2018

Iran beat Philippines in FIBA Asian qualifiers

Iran beat Philippines in FIBA Asian qualifiers

Iran have overcome Philippines 81-73 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Tehran.

The Philippines got off to a better start and took the first quarter 22-21. However, the Iranians battled back and went to the locker rooms with the advantage, Presstv Reported.

It was neck and neck in the third quarter and again the hosts emerged victorious. Team Iran made their move in the fourth period and finished it 18-14 to take the victory and stretch their winning streak to six games at the Asian qualifiers.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
beat
Philippines
FIBA
Asian qualifiers
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4003 sec