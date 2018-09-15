RSS
0852 GMT September 15, 2018

News ID: 231394
Published: 0407 GMT September 15, 2018

Iran, Germany cooperating in 24 academic projects

IRNA

Iran and Germany are to implement 24 academic projects financed by German research funding organization (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft).

The DFG finances research in science, engineering and the humanities through a variety of grant programs, prizes and by funding infrastructure. The self-governed organization is based in Bonn and financed by the German states and the federal government.

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Deputy Science Minister for International Affairs Hossein Salar Amoli said universities of Tehran, Amir Kabir, Isfahan, Hamburg, Dresden and Berlin are cooperating in implementing projects related to fossil fuels, Copper crystalline from thin films, Persian language and literature and translation of Shams Tabrizi works.

Universities of Amir Kabir and Tehran with seven and five projects respectively rank first in the list for cooperation in the areas, he added.

Elaborating on scientific exchanges on the international level, Amoli said a group from Germany are now in Iran to review their capacities to take advantage of research and training projects and increasing cooperation in the future.

They will participate in universities of Tehran, Tabriz, Mashhad and Isfahan.

He went on to say that MoUs were signed with France on technical and art field.

   
