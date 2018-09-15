Mongolia backing IRNA presidency over OANA

The chairman of policy committee in Mongolia's Montsame News Agency said the country supports Iran's candidacy for the presidency of The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Saturday, Bayarsaikhan Sanaidagva hailed as a success the 43rd Executive Board meeting of OANA, saying, appropriate hosting of the meeting by IRNA proved that Iran is a good option for the OANA presidency during 2022-2025.

Sanaidagva added that IRNA managed to hold a very important international media conference in the best and most successful way possible.

During the meeting, the officials could negotiate strategies to strengthen regional and global media cooperation and to discuss the future of OANA, he added.

The chairman of policy committee in Mongolia's Montsame News Agency described Iran as spectacular, historic and beautiful and said, through holding the OANA meeting, IRNA helped the media to become more familiar with the Islamic Republic.

The 43rd OANA Executive Board Meeting was held in the Iranian capital of Tehran on September 3rd, with the participation of senior executives of the news agencies of the Organization.

OANA was founded in 1961 with the goal of facilitating information dissemination in the region, supported by the United Nations cultural entity, UNESCO.

IRNA presided the Asian media alliance during 1997-2000 and was the vice president in 2016. The Iranian official news agency is now a member of OANA Executive Committee.