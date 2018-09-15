Ties with China, Russia important to Iran: Former FM

Enhancing relations with China and Russia is of great importance to Tehran, Iran's former foreign minister said adding that the three countries should take initiative to solve problems resulted by the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

The joint statement issued by Chinese and Iranian presidents signed two years ago in Tehran is a good basis for boosting bilateral relations and there have been talks on the ways of implementation of the statement, Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi said at a meeting with directors of Shanghai International Studies University, IRNA reported.

Kharrazi, who served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs from August 20, 1997, to August 24, 2005, is currently in China to discuss issues of mutual interest with the senior Chinese officials.

Meanwhile, Head of the university Yang Jiemian also echoed the remarks by Kharrazi, calling for regular meetings of the two countries' officials to implement the statement.

“Forty years ago, the Islamic Revolution in Iran and reforms in China set the ground for enhancement of relations by the two sides, resulting in stronger ties along with an increase in the two countries' regional influence,” he said.

Iran and China should know their strategic advantages and use them while enjoying each other's experiences, Yang said.