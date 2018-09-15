Vice-president: Women’s employment, Iranian government’s priority to prevent social harms

Society Desk

Boosting women’s employment is the most important measure being implemented by the Iranian government to prevent social harms, said the Iranian vice president for women and family affairs on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in the western Iranian province of Charmahal-Bakhtiari, Masoumeh Ebtekar added by providing Iran’s social emergency hotline, 123, and social emergency centers with special support, President Hassan Rouhani’s administration seeks to prevent social ills, IRNA reported.

There are more than 400 social emergency centers across the country, she said, urging Iranian people to report any cases of domestic violence, child abuse, suicide and violence against women to these centers via the 123 hotline.

Ebtekar noted that the ground is prepared for increasing the people’s knowledge of the activities of these centers.

She added these centers are effective in preventing social harms.

“These centers play an effective role in preventing addiction in women.”

Commenting on the bill on ending violence against women, she said it has been handed over to Iran’s Judiciary.

In case of being approved there, it will be submitted to the Iranian Parliament for final approval.

Six social emergency centers are active in Charmahal-Bakhtiari Province.