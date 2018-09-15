RSS
0213 GMT September 15, 2018

News ID: 231421
Published: 0127 GMT September 15, 2018

South Korean president to fly to North Korea for first time

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in is expected to fly to Pyongyang for the first time next week in the hopes of accelerating international efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

"At this stage, I believe it is most important to put a complete end to military tensions between North and South, or possibility of military conflict, or war threat," Moon told reporters Thursday, according to abcnews.go.com.

It will be the third summit this year between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The first two meetings – in April and May – took place at Panmunjom, which separates the two Koreas.

Moon and South Korean delegation will fly directly to Pyongyang using the Western air route, Moon's office said, adding that an advance team will take the land route to Pyongyang Sunday for preparations. Next week's summit is set to take place from Tuesday to Thursday. Key parts of the three-day trip will also be broadcast live.

 

   
