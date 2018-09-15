Iran urges France to take serious measures to protect its missions

National Desk

Iran urged France to take “necessary and serious measures” to protect Iran’s diplomatic missions in the country after the Iranian Embassy in Paris came under attack by alleged supporters of Iraq-based anti-Iran terrorists, IRNA reported.

Iranian media outlets described the attackers as supporters of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdestan, which has been engaged in anti-Tehran terrorist acts in the past decades.

The attackers desecrated the Iranian flag and hurled stones and different objects at the building, causing damage, but did not manage to enter the premises, Press TV reported.

“Unfortunately, the French police did not arrive as expected on the scene on time, although the assailants were members of a terrorist organization,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

Iran urged France to punish the attackers after some of them were arrested by police.

The incident came days after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired missiles at terrorist commanders in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

On Sunday, the IRCG confirmed that it had fired seven short-range missiles at a gathering of terrorist commanders in the Iraqi region.

The IRGC is on a constant watch for attempts by Iraq-based terrorists to infiltrate into Iran for acts of terror and sabotage.

The IRCG forces have engaged the terrorists in western borders on countless occasions, nipping numerous terror plots in the bud, arresting terror elements, and seizing their weaponry and equipment.