Over two tons of illicit drugs seized in southeast Iran

The Iranian police seized 2,215 kilograms of opium in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, said the province’s police commander on Saturday.

Brigadier General Mohammad Qanbari said that police launched an operation after it obtained information about a large depot of narcotics in the province, IRNA reported.

Qanbari said that 433.5 kilograms of various narcotics were found and one person was arrested in the first operation.

After interrogation of the detainee, the police found out about another depot where it seized 1,781.5 kilograms of narcotics.

Two other people were arrested in the second operation and one car was confiscated.

He added that some drug traffickers managed to flee the scene, leaving behind one Kalashnikov, two magazines, and 102 bullets which were seized by the Iranian forces.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.