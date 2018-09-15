RSS
News ID: 231429
Published: 0251 GMT September 15, 2018

Mayweather says will come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao this year

Mayweather says will come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao this year
GETTY IMAGES

On the day of the much-anticipated rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, Floyd Mayweather stole the headlines once again to announce a fight year's in the making.

In a video on his Instagram account, Mayweather claims that he will come out of retirement again, this time to fight Manny Pacquiao, "another nine figure pay day on the way."

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a 12-round unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May of 2015, and talks of a rematch have swirled ever since. After the fight, it was revealed that Pacquiao fought through a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, usatoday.com reported.

Mayweather last fought on Aug. 26, 2017, against Conor McGregor in the Money Fight. Mayweather defeated McGregor with a 10th round TKO to move to 50-0 in professional boxing matches, surpassing Hall of Famer Rocky Marciano who previously held the record at 49-0.

Pacquiao's last fight was a win against Lucas Matthysse in July. After the fight, Pacquiao, who is also currently serving as a Senator of the Philippines, called out Mayweather for a rematch.

 

 

 

 

   
Iran Daily
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
