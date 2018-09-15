Iran’s GM Maqsoodloo steals the show in world contests

It has been one of the most dominating performances that you would ever see at any strong chess tournament, leave alone World Junior Championships.

GM Parham Maqsoodloo from Iran started the tournament as the top seed, chessbase.com reported.

He conceded half a point in the sixth round by drawing his game against Alireza Firouzja. But rest of the games he managed to win thereby scoring 9½/10 and winning the tournament with one round to spare. In the girls’ competition, we have the sole leader after 10 rounds and she is Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova.

Maqsoodloo became the world junior champion in 2018 with a round to spare. He scored 9½/10 and is two points clear of the field. He has gained 26.5 Elo points and has a rating performance of 2,976. Unbelievable, but true. His live rating is now 2,691.

Tokhirjonova leads with 8.0/10. She started the world juniors pretty poorly but managed to gather herself and score an impressive 5½ points in the last six rounds. She has been lucky and she has also played some great chess.

I first saw Parham live in action at the IIFLW tournament in Mumbai in January 2018. He was the sixth seed with a rating of 2,570. He won the tournament ahead of some strong players like Abhijeet Gupta, Timur Gareyev, Ivan Rozum and many other GMs.

Parham in an interview said," I work 20 hours a day on chess."

Becoming the world junior champion will surely open new doors in Parham's chess career. First of all, he will get an entry in the Tata Steel Challengers section in Wijk Aan Zee. Secondly, he gets a direct entry into the World Cup 2019. When asked what the world junior title means to him, Parham replied, "It means that I have to prepare hard for the World Cup."

He said, "It's good to be a fighter and not make draws. If you love your sport you can be a fighter."