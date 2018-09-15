RSS
0657 GMT September 15, 2018

News ID: 231432
Published: 0255 GMT September 15, 2018

Iran exports over 4m tons of condensate in five months

Iran exports over 4m tons of condensate in five months

Iran exported 4.17 million tons of gas condensate worth $2.17 billion during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22), the Iranian Customs Administration data showed.

The country’s five-month condensate exports fell nearly 40 percent in terms of weight compared to the same period last year, ISNA reported.

The figure also shows a decrease of 22.53 percent in terms of value, the report added.

The country exported 7.139 million tons of gas condensate valued at $2.8 billion during the last year’s corresponding five-month period.

Condensate exports accounted for nine percent and 11.23 percent of the country’s total exports in terms of weight and value respectively in comparison with last year’s figures of 14.97 percent and 16.49 percent in order.

   
