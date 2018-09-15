South Korean August imports of Iran top 55,000 bpd

In August, South Korea imported 232,723 tons of Iranian crude, or 55,028 barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Saturday.

The data is based on customs clearance and there could be a time discrepancy between clearance and goods’ arrival, according to Reuters.

South Korea’s oil imports from Iran dropped 41.4 percent to 7.15 million tons, or 215,807 bpd, during the first eight months of the year versus the corresponding 2017 period, data shows.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, brought in a total of 12.62 million tons of crude in August, or 2.98 mbd, down about seven percent from 13.55 million a year earlier.

In the first eight months of the year, South Korea shipped in 99.62 million tons of crude, or 3.0 mbd, up 1.5 percent on the year.

State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) will release final data on August crude oil imports later this month.