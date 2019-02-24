‘No Date, No Signature’ Iran’s representative in Oscars 2019

Art & Cultural Desk

Iranian flick titled ‘No Date, No Signature’ directed by Vahid Jalilvand will compete with works from other countries for the Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film in the Oscars 2019.

The decision was made by a nine-member panel, comprising Iranian directors and actors at Farabi Cinema Foundation and announced in a statement on Friday, IRNA wrote.

The statement said the film was warmly received both by Iranian people and international critics, and is good enough to represent the Islamic Republic in the global festival.

It also expressed hope that the Iranian cinema would put its weight behind the movie to promote the ethical and noble features of the Iranian nation across the world.

The statement added the film was selected from a group of more than 110 flicks after several rounds of comprehensive review and assessing the quality and features of other foreign movies to take part in the 91st Academy Awards.

‘No Date, No Signature’ revolves around a forensic pathologist who is involved in an accident and faces an ethical dilemma whether or not he is responsible for the death of a child.

The film has received many international awards over the past year including Best Director Award for Jalilvand and Best Actor Award for Navid Mohammadzadeh at the Venice Film Festival; Best Film Award at the Brussels International Film Festival; and Best Director Award at Russia’s Mirror International Film Festival, among others.

So far, two Iranian flicks titled ‘A Separation’ and ‘The Salesman’ — both directed by Asghar Farhadi — have managed to receive the great accolade; the former in the 83rd edition and the latter in the 88th edition of the highly prestigious fest.

The Oscars 2019 will be held on February 24, 2019.