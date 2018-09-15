RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0657 GMT September 15, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231439
Published: 0316 GMT September 15, 2018

Iran’s ‘Bystander’ goes to Tunisian festival

Iran’s ‘Bystander’ goes to Tunisian festival

Art & Culture Desk

The Iranian short animation, ‘Bystander,’ will be screened at the third El Kef Short Film Festival in Tunisia.

Directed by Sheyda Kashi, the film is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The eight-minute animation earlier won the Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival, “Light of the World,” in Russia.

The festival will be held in El Kef, northwestern Tunisia, from September 15-22.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran’s
Bystander
goes
Tunisian
festival
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0298 sec