Iran’s ‘Bystander’ goes to Tunisian festival

Art & Culture Desk

The Iranian short animation, ‘Bystander,’ will be screened at the third El Kef Short Film Festival in Tunisia.

Directed by Sheyda Kashi, the film is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The eight-minute animation earlier won the Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival, “Light of the World,” in Russia.

The festival will be held in El Kef, northwestern Tunisia, from September 15-22.