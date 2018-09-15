Algerian filmmaker: Commitment to morals brought Iran’s cinema global fame

Art & Culture Desk

Iran’s cinema is free from Western attractions and has gained international reputation by being committed to promoting morals and human values, said an Algerian film director and producer.

Salima Oehiba told IRNA on Saturday that to attract the audience and add attraction to their films, Western producers turn a blind eye to ethics and create immoral scenes, IRNA reported.

This comes as, she added, by being committed to morals and despite all the limitations they face, Iranian flicks have managed to shine globally and garner many international accolades.

Oehiba has recently produced a documentary about the secret behind the Iranian cinema acquiring global fame following the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, based on her interviews with a number of the country’s cineastes.

She praised Iran's culture, art and cinema and said that she learned about the country’s cinema after seeing a number of Iranian historical and religious flicks.

Oehiba added without forgetting about ethical issues, Iranian artists have managed to produce films appreciated internationally and win many international awards from various festivals.

Due to being free from Western cinema’s immoral attractions, families can watch Iranian flicks without any worries.

She said art and culture having strong roots in Iran has been the secret behind the Iranian cinema’s strength and survival following the country’s Islamic Revolution.

The Algerian filmmaker added the cultural messages conveyed through Iranian films also play a role in the country’s cinema gaining its international reputation, noting that Iranian flicks are full of humanitarian and pure cultural messages.